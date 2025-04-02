Wallflower Cannabis House Announces Second Location in Inspirada, Henderson
Henderson, NV, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wallflower Cannabis House, a renowned dispensary for Las Vegas locals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on April 4 at 8am in the Inspirada area of Henderson, at 3485 Volunteer Blvd.
Building on the success of its original location on Blue Diamond Road since 2020, Wallflower Cannabis House continues to provide high-quality products and exceptional customer service to the residents of the Las Vegas Valley.
The new store will offer a wide selection of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Wallflower Cannabis House is committed to sourcing the finest products from reputable growers and manufacturers, ensuring a premium experience for its customers.
Customers may shop or order via the Wallflower app for express pickup inside the store from 8am-12am daily, and 24/7 with its Drive-Through and Curbside Pickup ordering options.
"We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Inspirada community," said James Hammer, owner of Wallflower Cannabis House. "Every aspect of this dispensary was designed to provide the most convenient, accessible and modernized cannabis shopping experience.”
The new location features a modern and inviting atmosphere, with knowledgeable staff on hand to assist customers with their needs. Wallflower Cannabis House is dedicated to promoting responsible cannabis use and providing education on the benefits and potential risks of cannabis consumption.
Wallflower Cannabis House will be announcing details about a grand opening celebration for the community to attend in the near future.
About Wallflower Cannabis House
Known for its customer-centric approach and knowledgeable staff, Wallflower Cannabis House has established itself as a trusted destination for both medical and recreational cannabis users. The dispensary offers an extensive selection of products, including high-THC flowers, edibles, concentrates, topicals, non-THC products, and more. Its friendly budtenders are dedicated to providing personalized recommendations to ensure every customer finds the perfect product for their needs.
Blue Diamond location: 6540 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Inspirada location: 3485 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
Learn more: wallflower-house.com/
Contact
Amanda Danley
916-893-7229
wallflower-house.com/
