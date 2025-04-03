Carlton Senior Living Celebrates 40 Years of Service with Founders, Families, and Community-Wide Events
Last week, Carlton Senior Living proudly celebrated 40 years of service with a weeklong series of events across its 11 communities throughout Northern California. More than just a milestone, the anniversary was a moving tribute to the people, purpose, and passion that have shaped Carlton since its founding in 1985.
Pleasant Hill, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The celebrations brought together residents, staff, families, and members of the founding family, creating an atmosphere of warmth, pride, and connection at every stop. In a heartfelt highlight of the week, founder Tom MacDonald and longtime partner Dr. Don Engle, joined the celebration tour, sharing stories from their decades of leadership and reflecting on the journey that brought Carlton to where it is today.
Tom shared how the idea for Carlton began as a deeply personal mission: to create a better living experience for his mother, Carolyn — one that offered dignity, safety, and a true sense of home. When he couldn’t find what she deserved, he built it himself. A few years later, Dr. Don Engle joined as a business partner, bringing strategic expertise to help the organization grow thoughtfully and successfully. Their partnership laid the foundation for what would become one of Northern California’s most trusted senior living providers.
Joining them on the tour was President and CEO Dave Coluzzi, who has led Carlton for a decade. Dave visited each community in person, taking time to connect with residents, team members, and families.
Under Dave’s leadership, Carlton has continued to evolve while staying true to its founding values. He has championed innovation, supported staff development, and nurtured a strong organizational culture that prioritizes relationships, quality of care, and long-term commitment.
Throughout the week, each celebration paid tribute to Carlton’s rich history and the people who built it — including many residents and staff who have been part of the Carlton family for years, with many surpassing a decade, and some even two.
With over 1,400 dedicated team members, more than half have been with Carlton for over five years, and some for as long as 27 years. In addition, 75% of the organization’s management team has been promoted from within, reflecting a strong commitment to nurturing talent and building long-term careers. In an industry where turnover is common, this kind of longevity is a rarity — and a testament to the deep sense of belonging, trust, and shared purpose found throughout Carlton communities. has been a key driver of Carlton’s long-term success and continues to position the organization as a resilient, forward-thinking leader in senior living.
Across every community, the atmosphere was unmistakable — residents, families, staff, and founders alike expressed genuine pride in being part of a company that continues to live out its mission: to Love, Honor, and Provide.
Today, Carlton remains proudly family-founded and family-focused, offering vibrant lifestyles, personalized support, and peace of mind — all rooted in the same values that inspired its beginning 40 years ago. To learn more, visit carltonseniorliving.com.
Today, Carlton remains proudly family-founded and family-focused, offering vibrant lifestyles, personalized support, and peace of mind — all rooted in the same values that inspired its beginning 40 years ago. To learn more, visit carltonseniorliving.com.
