Chef Carlos of Guiso Latin Fusion to Serve as Esteemed Judge at "Art of Dessert" Event at Luther Burbank Center
Healdsburg, CA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Carlos, the celebrated culinary mastermind behind Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, is honored to announce his participation as a judge at the highly anticipated Art of Dessert event, taking place at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California. This prestigious event, scheduled for 4.5.25 brings together the region’s finest pastry chefs, bakers, and dessert artisans to showcase their creativity and talent in support of the arts.
Known for his innovative approach to Latin fusion cuisine, Chef Carlos has earned a reputation for blending traditional flavors with modern techniques, creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. His expertise and passion for culinary artistry make him a perfect fit for the Art of Dessert, where he will join a panel of distinguished judges to evaluate the most exquisite desserts crafted by local culinary talent.
“I am thrilled to be part of this incredible event that celebrates the artistry of desserts while supporting such an important cultural institution,” said Chef Carlos. “As a chef, I deeply appreciate the creativity and dedication that goes into crafting something truly special, and I look forward to experiencing the amazing work of these talented dessert artists.”
The Art of Dessert is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, a cornerstone of the Sonoma County arts community. The event features a dazzling array of desserts, live entertainment, and an auction, with proceeds supporting the center’s arts and education programs.
Chef Carlos’s participation as a judge underscores his commitment to the local community and his passion for celebrating culinary excellence. Guests at the event can look forward to an unforgettable evening of indulgence, creativity, and philanthropy.
For more information about the Art of Dessert or to purchase tickets, please visit https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/aod25/
About Chef Carlos and Guiso Latin Fusion
Chef Carlos is the owner and executive chef of Guiso Latin Fusion, a beloved restaurant in Healdsburg, California, known for its vibrant and innovative Latin-inspired cuisine. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and bold flavors, Guiso Latin Fusion has become a favorite dining destination for locals and visitors alike.
For more information on Guiso Latin Fusion visit https://guisolatinfusion.com/
About Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is a nonprofit performing arts center located in Santa Rosa, California. Dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining the community, the center hosts a wide range of performances, events, and educational programs throughout the year.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Annie Holman
415.420.4445
annie@artgirl-design.com
Contact: Carlos Mojica
Phone: 415.420.4445
Email: guisolatinfusion@gmail.com
