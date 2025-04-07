James (Jim) Greer Inducted Into Drug Testing Industry Hall of Fame
Jacksonville, FL, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced at its annual conference and trade show that the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee is James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Lab Testing USA and Secure Screenings. Greer was also recognized for his service as Chairman of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association from 2019 to 2025. During Chairman Greer’s service he led NDASA from a fledgling grass roots organization of a few hundred members to a sustainable, major trade association with over 6000 members. He was also one of the driving forces behind the successful merger of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) into NDASA and most recently spearheaded the establishment of the NDASA nonprofit philanthropic foundation.
As the President of Accredited Drug Testing, one of the nation’s leading providers of drug and alcohol testing services, his entrepreneurial spirit and visionary leadership has been recognized by many throughout the nation’s drug and alcohol testing industry and his advice and counsel has been sought by business leaders and governmental agencies, both within the United States and Internationally.
Jo McGuire, Executive Director of NDASA stated, “Jim not only demonstrates a commitment to excellence, but he is passionate in advocating for the stability and advancement of the drug testing industry.”
Jim’s professional career has not only included founding several successful multi-million-dollar businesses, but he has also been elected to public office and served on a number of governmental advisory boards. His commitment to giving back to the community is demonstrated by his service as Rotary Club President, supporting Helpful Hands, the NDASA Foundation and sponsoring his children’s athletic events and other charitable organizations.
Jim is married to Lisa Greer and is a proud father of Hunter, Amber, Austin, Aidan and Hope. He enjoys traveling, RV camping, boating, reading historical books and playing golf.
To Contact Jim Greer or Accredited Drug Testing, please email Jim@accrediteddrugtesting.com.
