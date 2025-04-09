Build Safe Escrow Launches Nationwide to Protect Remodel and Construction Funds, Keep Projects Transparent and Build Trust

Build Safe Escrow is a third-party escrow service designed to bring accountability and financial protection to construction and renovation projects. The service holds funds in secure escrow accounts and releases payments only when agreed-upon milestones are met. Contractors and vendors receive timely, verified payments, while property owners, investors, and builders benefit from greater transparency and reduced financial risk throughout the project lifecycle.