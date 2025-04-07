Shane Osborn Joins Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation as Program Manager for Federal and Commercial Partnerships

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTE Corp) has appointed Shane Osborn as Program Manager for Federal and Commercial Partnerships. A decorated U.S. Navy veteran and former Nebraska State Treasurer, Osborn brings deep expertise in federal and military contracting. He will lead strategic energy and water infrastructure initiatives focused on enhancing military resilience and advancing energy independence through Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion technology for U.S. federal and commercial partners.