Voicebrook Hires New Director of Business Development
David Colangelo joins Voicebrook, bringing a wealth of experience in business development and global partnerships.
Roslyn Heights, NY, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the industry leader in reporting solutions for anatomic pathology, is pleased to announce David Colangelo as its new Director of Business Development. With more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales leadership, and global strategic partnerships, Colangelo brings a strong record of success in expanding market presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.
In his new role, Colangelo will lead Voicebrook’s partnership strategy within the pathology informatics ecosystem, focusing on cultivating high-impact collaborations with AP System vendors, EHR platforms, digital pathology and AI companies, healthcare organizations, and pathology service providers. He will play a critical role in driving Voicebrook’s international expansion, particularly in European and Australian markets.
Colangelo has built successful global partnerships across highly regulated industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in navigating international regulatory landscapes, managing cross-cultural business relationships, and leading cross-functional teams positions him to drive Voicebrook’s continued global growth.
“We’re excited to welcome David to the Voicebrook team,” said Filipe Carreira, President and Chief Operating Officer at Voicebrook. “His global experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we expand our international reach and deepen our impact in the pathology informatics space.”
Colangelo holds a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering & Management from Clarkson University.
In his new role, Colangelo will lead Voicebrook’s partnership strategy within the pathology informatics ecosystem, focusing on cultivating high-impact collaborations with AP System vendors, EHR platforms, digital pathology and AI companies, healthcare organizations, and pathology service providers. He will play a critical role in driving Voicebrook’s international expansion, particularly in European and Australian markets.
Colangelo has built successful global partnerships across highly regulated industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in navigating international regulatory landscapes, managing cross-cultural business relationships, and leading cross-functional teams positions him to drive Voicebrook’s continued global growth.
“We’re excited to welcome David to the Voicebrook team,” said Filipe Carreira, President and Chief Operating Officer at Voicebrook. “His global experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we expand our international reach and deepen our impact in the pathology informatics space.”
Colangelo holds a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering & Management from Clarkson University.
Contact
VoicebrookContact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Categories