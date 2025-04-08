SilSecure Launches Revolutionary Silicone-Based Wound Care Solutions to Transform Patient Care

SilSecure LLC, a healthcare innovation company, introduces its advanced line of silicone-based wound care dressings designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Inspired by the late Lorraine Porcelli, a wound care specialist with over 30 years of experience, SilSecure aims to prevent infections and minimize skin trauma with its FDA-certified, ISO-certified, CE-marked, and patented products. The product line includes 2x2, 4x4, and 5.5x5.5 wound care dressings, as well as IV patches.