ScienceCast and arXiv Partner to Bring AI-Powered Audio Summaries to Open Science

ScienceCast and arXiv are partnering on a pilot project to provide AI-generated 60-second audio summaries of research papers on arXiv.org. This initiative aims to increase accessibility to scientific knowledge. The pilot will initially focus on High Energy Astrophysics and expand to other categories. ScienceCast provides AI tools for research, and arXiv is an open-access repository for scientific articles.