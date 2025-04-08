ScienceCast and arXiv Partner to Bring AI-Powered Audio Summaries to Open Science
ScienceCast and arXiv are partnering on a pilot project to provide AI-generated 60-second audio summaries of research papers on arXiv.org. This initiative aims to increase accessibility to scientific knowledge. The pilot will initially focus on High Energy Astrophysics and expand to other categories. ScienceCast provides AI tools for research, and arXiv is an open-access repository for scientific articles.
Towson, MD, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ScienceCast (ScienceCast.org), an AI-driven platform accelerating scientific discovery is excited to announce it is partnering with arXiv (arxiv.org), the leading open-access repository for scientific preprints, on a pilot project bringing AI-generated 60-second audio summaries of research papers to arXiv.org. This collaboration aims to break down barriers to scientific knowledge, expanding access to a global audience regardless of time constraints, education level, or institutional affiliation.
In this pilot project, ScienceCast’s AI-powered technology generates concise, engaging audio summaries for selected arXiv preprints, enabling anyone––including researchers, students, journalists, policymakers, and the broader public––to quickly and easily glean key insights from cutting-edge scientific studies in just one minute. This initiative aligns with both organizations' commitment to open science, removing obstacles to knowledge sharing and offering a new way to approach scientific papers.
“At ScienceCast, we believe that making science more accessible makes science better,” said Erin Sharoni, CEO of ScienceCast. “We’re excited about this partnership with arXiv which reflects our mission to remove friction from research workflows and enable anyone, from scientific experts to science enthusiasts, to engage with new knowledge and contribute to novel discoveries.”
Since 1991, arXiv has provided open access to scientific papers across physics, mathematics, computer science, quantitative biology, and more. With a corpus of over 2.6 million scientific articles, arXiv is an essential component of open access infrastructure, and continually seeks to remove barriers to access for scientific discovery.
“arXiv’s overarching mission is to ensure science is open to all, and available to everyone,” said Ramin Zabih, arXiv Faculty Director and Professor of Computer Science, Cornell Tech. “The arXiv repository hosts over 2.6 million articles, and is a crucial resource for many fields of science including CS, math and physics. This partnership between ScienceCast and arXiv is an opportunity to break down another barrier that researchers face in keeping up with discoveries both inside and outside of their field. Audio summaries can help a broader audience engage with new research.”
ScienceCast audio summaries will be integrated directly into arXiv abstract pages, under “Additional Features.” The pilot phase will focus on creating audio summaries for arXiv’s High Energy Astrophysics category with a continued rollout across categories on the arXiv platform in the coming months.
For updates on this pilot program, visit www.sciencecast.org and info.arxiv.org.
About ScienceCast
ScienceCast enhances research workflows with AI-powered tools that streamline scientific discovery. Through its Universal Research Hub™, ScienceCast enables researchers to overcome information overload, automate data synthesis, and engage with global science communities more efficiently. Supported by organizations like NASA and integrated with top preprint servers, ScienceCast accelerates Open Science and enhances research collaboration. Learn more at www.sciencecast.org.
About arXiv
arXiv is a free distribution service and open-access archive for scholarly articles across physics, mathematics, computer science, and related disciplines. With over 2.6 million papers hosted, arXiv has been a cornerstone of open science infrastructure since 1991, providing researchers worldwide with barrier-free access to cutting-edge research. Learn more at www.arxiv.org.
For updates on this pilot program, visit www.sciencecast.org and info.arxiv.org.
Contact
