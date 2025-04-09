Richard L. Selissen Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Boyne City, MI, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard L. Selissen of Boyne City, Michigan has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction.
About Richard L. Selissen
Richard L. Selissen is the owner of RLS Painting. He is responsible for business management and operations, offering residential painting services for interiors and exteriors, cabinets, and furniture in the local area.
Selissen served five years in the U.S. Army Selissen and maintains affiliations with various veterans' organizations as well as the Better Business Bureau. He received his Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Missouri.
In his spare time, Richard enjoys golfing, riding his Harley Davidson, and family activities.
For more information visit https://www.rlspainting.com/
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
