Canadian-Based Innovator Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare Leads Canada and the U.S. in Advanced Dry Eye Diagnosis and InMode-Based Treatment Through Helix MedSpa
Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare in Victoria, BC, is recognized as a leading expert in dry eye diagnosis and treatment. Through her integrated clinic, Helix MedSpa, patients receive comprehensive care—from root-cause analysis to in-house InMode-based treatments for conditions like MGD, ocular rosacea, and dermatochalasis. With over 3,500 patients treated, her practice sets a new standard in North American dry eye care.
Victoria, Canada, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Island Eyecare Sets a New Standard in Dry Eye Diagnosis and Treatment Through Integrated InMode Technology
Island Eyecare, based in Victoria, BC, is gaining recognition across North America for its medically driven, diagnosis-first approach to chronic dry eye care. Through its integrated treatment center, Helix MedSpa, located within the Island Eyecare clinic, patients benefit from a streamlined experience—from in-depth diagnostics to in-clinic therapy—all under one roof.
Led by optometrist Dr. Anita Narang, the clinic specializes in identifying the root causes of dry eye, including Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), ocular rosacea, and autoimmune-related inflammation. Using comprehensive assessments such as meibography, tear film imaging, and gland expression analysis, Dr. Narang and her team are able to uncover previously undiagnosed conditions, including thyroid dysfunction and Sjögren’s syndrome.
“Patients often come to us thinking they just have dry eyes,” said Dr. Narang. “But we’ve found many are dealing with complex underlying issues that require a deeper level of care.”
MGD, a leading contributor to dry eye, is influenced by various factors such as hormonal changes, environmental stressors, digital strain, ocular rosacea, autoimmune disease, previous eye surgeries, and poor blinking habits. Island Eyecare addresses this complexity through personalized care plans tailored to each patient’s needs.
Once a diagnosis is made, patients transition seamlessly to Helix MedSpa, where they receive non-invasive, medical-grade treatments using InMode technology. Treatments include Lumecca for reducing inflammatory triggers and Forma-I to stimulate meibomian gland function and support eyelid health. The team also addresses conditions such as dermatochalasis—a common cause of eyelid heaviness or droopiness—using Morpheus8, which tightens the skin and underlying tissue, improving both lid function and ocular surface exposure.
“We’ve built a model where the patient doesn’t have to bounce between providers,” said Jag Bains, CEO of Helix MedSpa. “They’re diagnosed, treated, and supported by one unified team that understands their condition from every angle.”
To date, Island Eyecare has treated more than 3,500 dry eye patients, according to internal patient records, and was awarded InMode’s 2,500 Patients Treated Milestone Trophy—a recognition of its leadership in delivering high-quality, outcome-focused care using InMode platforms.
“We’re proud to offer patients real answers, not just short-term relief,” added Dr. Narang. “Our integrated approach empowers people to finally say, ‘Say goodbye to dry eye!’—and mean it.”
With its unique model combining advanced diagnostics and in-house treatment, Island Eyecare and Helix MedSpa are setting a new benchmark in functional eye care—earning the trust of patients across Canada and the U.S.
