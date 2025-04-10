After a Successful Theatrical Run, "Unraveled" Now Streaming Nationwide on Amazon Prime
Atlanta, GA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following its acclaimed theatrical release, "Unraveled" - a gripping psychological thriller - is now available on Amazon Prime. Written and Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfred Robbins, the film takes viewers on an emotional suspense filled journey.
When a devoted wife tragically loses her husband in a car accident, she stumbles upon shocking revelations that suggest he may have been unfaithful. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a dangerous quest, leading to consequences never imagined.
Produced by Sharlene Falls of Bottom Of The Net Filmworks, "Unraveled" continues the company's legacy of compelling storytelling, following the success of
"Mistaken" (Women Film Critics Circle Award Nominee) and "American Girl"
(released last year on Peacock). The film stars Pamela Ricardo ("The Vampire Diaries," BET's "The Quad") in a riveting performance.
Watch Unraveled:
www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0F2MSQMGL/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
When a devoted wife tragically loses her husband in a car accident, she stumbles upon shocking revelations that suggest he may have been unfaithful. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a dangerous quest, leading to consequences never imagined.
Produced by Sharlene Falls of Bottom Of The Net Filmworks, "Unraveled" continues the company's legacy of compelling storytelling, following the success of
"Mistaken" (Women Film Critics Circle Award Nominee) and "American Girl"
(released last year on Peacock). The film stars Pamela Ricardo ("The Vampire Diaries," BET's "The Quad") in a riveting performance.
Watch Unraveled:
www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0F2MSQMGL/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Contact
Bottom Of The Net FilmworksContact
Alfred Robbins
404-457-5771
botnfilms.com
Alfred Robbins
404-457-5771
botnfilms.com
Categories