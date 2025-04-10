Optivate Strengthens Nonprofits Analytics Solutions by Acquiring Freeman Consulting Group
Stamford, CT, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Optivate Solutions, a leading provider of innovative solutions for nonprofits, is proud to announce the acquisition of Freeman Consulting Group, a marketing analytics agency. This strategic acquisition includes Freeman Consulting Group’s innovative trademark, Analytics That Matter, and its client contracts with prominent nonprofit organizations.
Freeman Consulting Group was founded in 2020 by Will Freeman to combine a passion for analytics with nonprofit impact. Over the years, the company has supported nonprofit organizations by delivering data-driven insights that enhance operational effectiveness and strategic decision-making.
“This acquisition is a natural extension of Optivate’s commitment to providing nonprofits with innovative tools and data-driven solutions that amplify their impact,” said Mihai Popoaca, CEO of Optivate Solutions. “Freeman Consulting Group has built a remarkable reputation, and we’re excited to build on that foundation to help more nonprofits achieve their missions.”
Will Freeman, founder of Freeman Consulting Group, expressed confidence in the transition: “It has been an incredible journey, and I’m thrilled to see Optivate Solutions carry forward the work we started. Their focus on the nonprofit sector ensures that our clients will continue to thrive and grow.”
About Optivate Solutions
Optivate Solutions is a technology and services company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, purpose-built to help nonprofits optimize operations, overcome inefficiencies and outdated systems, and address limited resources through innovative, scalable technology solutions that leverage data and maximize impact.
Contact
Mihai Popoaca
202-505-6506
www.optivatesolutions.com
