Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB).