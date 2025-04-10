Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration
AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB).
Melbourne, FL, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The rooftop restaurant and bar, which has been open since its soft launch earlier this year, has already gained popularity among both local residents and travelers. Positioned on the fifth floor of the hotel, Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill offers panoramic views of the airport runway and is an ideal location for events, casual dining, and even spacecraft launch viewings.
As part of AD1’s growing portfolio, Runway Rooftop is a key addition to the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, which now features two restaurants and a bar to enhance the guest experience.
“The official launch of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill marks another milestone in AD1’s commitment to creating exceptional hospitality experiences,” said Steve Worthington, General Manager of Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. “The venue offers something truly special, from its aviation-themed design to its unmatched views, making it a standout destination within the Space Coast area.”
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
