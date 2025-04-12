North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities.
Cornelius, NC, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Visitors to the North Meck Community Farmers Market booth will be invited to plant their own seedling to take home — a hands-on, eco-conscious activity perfect for all ages. With guidance from market staff, passionate growers themselves, participants can get their hands dirty, learn a little about the magic of growing food, and walk away with a living reminder of their commitment to the planet.
"Earth Jam is such a great way to bring the community together around sustainability, and we're proud to be a part of it," said Hope Ostane-Baucom, Market Manager of the North Meck Community Farmers Market. "Our seedling planting activity is a fun and meaningful way to connect people with where their food comes from — and to encourage folks to grow a little something of their own."
The market’s participation is part of its broader mission to promote local foods, healthy communities, and environmental stewardship. As the North Meck Community Farmers Market gears up for its third season, starting Wednesday, May 14, events like Earth Jam help showcase the value of local food systems and hands-on learning.
Event Details:
Earth Jam at Robbins Park
Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Robbins Park, 17738 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC
Freee.
Participants can celebrate Earth Day with North Meck Community Farmers Market and plant the seeds of a greener tomorrow.
For more information about Earth Jam
For more about the North Meck Community Farmers Market
Contact
North Meck Community Farmers MarketContact
Kenya Joseph
704-251-9434
www.northmeckcommunity.com
