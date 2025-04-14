Limelight Software Announces Integration with Microsoft Power BI to Transform Finance Operations
Limelight Software announces its integration with Microsoft Power BI, combining real-time financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting with dynamic analytics. This powerful connection empowers finance teams to streamline workflows and enhance insights.
New York, NY, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Limelight Software, a leading provider of modern FP&A solutions, announced its new integration with Microsoft Power BI, empowering finance teams with real-time insights, streamlined planning, and cutting-edge analytics.
The integration marks a significant leap forward for finance and accounting teams by combining Limelight’s powerful planning, budgeting, and forecasting capabilities with Power BI’s robust data visualization and reporting platform. Together, they enable organizations to achieve a fully connected, agile, and data-driven finance function.
"Finance teams today demand more than static reports — they need real-time insights, smarter planning, and a modern tech stack," said Jade Cole, CTO of Limelight. "By integrating Limelight with Power BI, we’re giving finance leaders the ability to visualize their planning data in new ways, merge financial and operational metrics, and distribute insights across the organization with ease."
Combining Planning Intelligence with Dynamic Analytics
While Power BI is one of the world’s most popular platforms for operational analytics, it does not natively support financial planning, budgeting, or forecasting workflows. Power BI alone cannot manage end-to-end FP&A processes.
Limelight fills this gap, offering finance-owned, real-time financial modeling, driver-based forecasting, and prebuilt FP&A templates—all now seamlessly connected to Power BI’s visualization power.
This integration delivers key benefits designed to transform how finance teams manage data and insights. With real-time data flows, users can seamlessly pull live budgets, forecasts, and actuals from Limelight directly into Power BI — eliminating the need for manual exports. The integration also enables a unified business view, allowing finance teams to combine Limelight’s FP&A data with CRM, ERP, and other operational datasets for a holistic view of business performance. Users can easily create executive dashboards, high-impact board reports, KPI monitors, and cash flow projections that deliver deeper insights with less effort.
What It Means for Finance Teams
The integration empowers users to share insights beyond finance, using customizable dashboards that deliver clear, actionable information to stakeholders across the business. In addition, the combined solution helps strengthen cross-departmental collaboration, breaking down silos and aligning teams around unified, data-driven strategies.
"We built Limelight to simplify complex FP&A processes," added Cole. "With Power BI, we're making it even easier for finance teams to become strategic advisors to their organizations."
About Limelight Software
Limelight is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform that helps finance teams budget, forecast, and report with confidence. Built by finance for finance, Limelight’s intelligent engine, flexible modeling, and prebuilt templates empower faster, smarter planning — without spreadsheets or complex legacy systems.
Media Contact:
Limelight Software
Email: marketing@golimelight.com
