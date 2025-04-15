Pup, Pup, Pass: Celebrate Pets & Plant-Powered Wellness for 4/20
Austin, TX, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Work and Woof in Austin, Texas is hosting a one-of-a-kind community event where the worlds of cannabis and pets come together.
Taking place at the city’s only indoor/outdoor dog-daycare and co-working space, this unique event will showcase local vendors at the intersection of holistic pet wellness and cannabis culture. From CBD pet treats and products for humans to plant-forward education on the medicinal use of CBD in animals, there’s something for every mindful pet parent and curious consumer.
“We created this event to highlight the overlapping trends between two rapidly evolving industries,” said owner and event organizer, Jill Dretzka. “More pet owners are exploring holistic alternatives like CBD for their animals, and this event is a chance to connect, learn, and support local makers in that space.”
Event Highlights Include:
Pet-safe CBD brands and wellness products
Local cannabis lifestyle vendors and accessories
Educational information on cannabis safety for pets
Treats, toys, and gear from Austin-based pet businesses
Dog-friendly vibes, music, and community fun
Free snacks, drinks and more
Whether you’re a pet lover, a cannabis enthusiast, or both — this is your chance to explore, connect, and shop consciously in a laid-back, dog-approved setting.
When: Saturday, April 19 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Where: Work and Woof, 4930 S Congress Ave Bldg A, Austin, TX 78745
Admission: Free and open to the public (dogs on leash welcome)
Follow @workandwoofatx on Instagram for vendor announcements and event updates. Visit www.workandwoofatx.com to sign your dog up for daycare.
Jill Dretzka
(512) 460-1488
https://www.workandwoofatx.com/
(512) 460-1488
https://www.workandwoofatx.com/
