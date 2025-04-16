DiabeticU Opens Nominations for the 2025 Diabetes Impact Award
DiabeticU has opened nominations for the 2025 Diabetes Impact Award, honoring those making a difference in diabetes care and advocacy. Nominations are open until July 31, with finalists announced October 1. Learn more at diabeticu.com/impact-award.
Davie, FL, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DiabeticU is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2025 Diabetes Impact Award, a national recognition honoring individuals and organizations making significant strides in diabetes care, education, advocacy, and innovation.
Nominations officially opened on April 7, 2025, and will remain open until July 31, 2025. During this period, community members are invited to submit nominations for individuals or groups whose work has meaningfully impacted the lives of people living with diabetes.
“This award is about celebrating the people and ideas that are moving diabetes care forward,” said Matthew Tremellen, Founder and CEO of DiabeticU. “Whether it’s through patient support, groundbreaking research, or grassroots advocacy, the Diabetes Impact Award shines a light on those who are making a real difference.”
The judging period will run from August 1 to September 30, 2025, with finalists announced on October 1, 2025. An award ceremony date and location will be announced in the coming months.
Nominations can be submitted via DiabeticU’s official website at www.diabeticu.com/impact-award.
For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:
press@diabeticu.com.
About DiabeticU
DiabeticU is a digital health platform dedicated to empowering individuals with diabetes through personalized tools, AI-driven insights, and real-time support. By combining technology, education, and human connection, DiabeticU is transforming the way people manage their health every day.
