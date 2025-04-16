Revolution Academy’s New Upper School to Boost Guilford County’s Economy: $65M Economic Impact Projected from Construction and Beyond

Revolution Academy’s new upper school campus is poised to supercharge Guilford County, NC with a $65 million economic jolt. A 2024 analysis projects the $30 million Revolution Rising campaign will drive a $42 million GDP surge during construction and spark $23 million in annual economic impact once operational, reshaping Summerfield and beyond for decades.