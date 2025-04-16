John F. Avery Named a 2025 Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Fayettville, NC, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina as a 2025 Professional of the Year, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership.
A retired sergeant major of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, Avery's distinguished military career spans decades of service, including several historic assignments. In 1963, he served as a guard at Dachau prison near Munich, Germany, before its demolition. The following year, he was stationed in Berlin, where he participated in the four-power guard rotation at Spandau Prison alongside British, French, and Russian forces, overseeing notorious Nazi war criminals Albert Speer and Rudolf Hess, who were imprisoned following the Nuremberg trials.
Throughout his career, Avery specialized in military training and leadership development, making significant contributions to defense-related services on a national scale. His exceptional service has earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Medals, and the Combat Infantry Badge for his service in Vietnam, among other decorations.
Beyond his military service, Avery remains actively engaged in various organizations. He is a dedicated Mason and serves as a sponsor for the National Museum of the United States Army. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Social Work from Fayetteville State University.
When not engaged in professional activities, Avery enjoys traveling and fishing.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, is a premier international advertising, networking, and publishing organization. For over two decades, they have connected accomplished professionals across diverse industries through their comprehensive online directory at www.strww.com. The platform serves executives and professionals in business, law, education, healthcare, medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and numerous other fields.
