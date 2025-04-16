Rui Reis Redefines Rehabilitation and Strength Training in the UK Wellness Scene with OITOO
Bridging the Gap Between Physio and Fitness – Meet Rui Reis of OITOO.
London, United Kingdom, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the lines between healthcare, rehabilitation, and fitness continue to blur, one London-based expert is making it his mission to fill the critical gap between physiotherapy and full physical recovery. Rui Reis, founder of OITOO, offers a science-backed, results-driven approach that is quickly gaining recognition within the UK wellness sphere.
A former professional handball player with a Master's in Sports Science and specialist training in biomechanics and neuroscience-based Muscle Activation Techniques (MAT), Rui has crafted a unique offering at OITOO: personal training that acts as an extension of clinical care — not a replacement or a fad.
"We position ourselves in the grey area between the physio table and the gym floor," says Rui. "When people are told they’ve been discharged from rehab but know they’re not yet fully fit, that’s where we come in. We treat fitness as medicine — not a trend."
With a reputation built on expertise rather than gimmicks, OITOO’s clientele spans professionals aged 30 to 70 who are tired of unsustainable 12-week fitness programs and are seeking long-term solutions to recurring pain, muscular imbalances, and general strength and well-being. From sciatica to back pain, post-injury stiffness to strength training for longevity, Rui’s method is rooted in evidence and precision.
Unlike typical gym experiences, Rui offers a highly personalised, biomechanically intelligent service — with a relaxed, down-to-earth approach that’s enjoyable without losing its depth. “I want clients to feel strong, capable, and pain-free — whether that means lifting weights or simply lifting their children without fear of injury,” he adds.
With elite credentials and techniques used by top-tier athletes in the NBA, NHL, UFC, and PGA, Rui brings world-class knowledge into everyday lives — helping Londoners move, perform, and live better.
