Clover Market Returns to Collingswood April 27 for the Only NJ Market of the Spring Season
The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood, NJ, on Sunday, April 27, with a curated group of 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
Collingswood, NJ, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood, NJ, on Sunday, April 27, from 10 AM to 4 PM. As the only New Jersey event of the spring season, the Market will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. Guests can also enjoy a large lineup of food trucks, live music, and free kids’ crafts and face painting, making it a fun and memorable day for all. The Market is produced in partnership with the Borough of Collingswood.
Located along Irvin Ave and in two parking lots (the N. Atlantic Ave. and Thriven Design lots) in the heart of downtown Collingswood, Clover Market will transform the area into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with unique finds from talented artists and makers.
Highlights of the Collingswood Market include a robust food lineup featuring Clean Plate Club, Dan’s Waffles, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Surf and Turf Truck, The Little Sicilian, Cupcake Carnivale, Mannino’s Cannoli, Revolution Coffee, and Pirate Pete’s Soda. Live music from Wayside Shakeup will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy free crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Collingswood’s vibrant downtown, known for its eclectic shops and additional dining options.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.
“The community’s enthusiasm and warm support make this location one of the highlights of our schedule every year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to support these small independent makers and collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
Following this event, the Market will return on May 18 in Bryn Mawr and June 1 in Kennett Square with new lineups at each event. The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool which also includes 80 first-time participants. The fall season will kick off on September 7 in Chestnut Hill, PA.
For more information, including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs, visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Located along Irvin Ave and in two parking lots (the N. Atlantic Ave. and Thriven Design lots) in the heart of downtown Collingswood, Clover Market will transform the area into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with unique finds from talented artists and makers.
Highlights of the Collingswood Market include a robust food lineup featuring Clean Plate Club, Dan’s Waffles, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Surf and Turf Truck, The Little Sicilian, Cupcake Carnivale, Mannino’s Cannoli, Revolution Coffee, and Pirate Pete’s Soda. Live music from Wayside Shakeup will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy free crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Collingswood’s vibrant downtown, known for its eclectic shops and additional dining options.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.
“The community’s enthusiasm and warm support make this location one of the highlights of our schedule every year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to support these small independent makers and collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
Following this event, the Market will return on May 18 in Bryn Mawr and June 1 in Kennett Square with new lineups at each event. The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool which also includes 80 first-time participants. The fall season will kick off on September 7 in Chestnut Hill, PA.
For more information, including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs, visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Categories