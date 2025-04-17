Flair Communication Recognized at Virginia Beef Expo for “Virginia Verified Beef” Logo Design
Fredericksburg, VA, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flair Communication was recognized during a special ceremony at the 35th Annual Virginia Beef Expo for designing the new “Virginia Verified Beef” logo as the first in a series of official labels for the Commonwealth’s new meat certification initiative.
The logo will appear on packaging to verify meat that is bred, born, raised, and processed in Virginia, starting with beef and expanding to include other varieties such as pork, lamb, and goat under the broader Virginia Verified Meat brand.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Joseph Guthrie praised the effort, stating, “Consumers can be confident when they buy these products that the meat was bred, born, raised, and processed here in the Commonwealth.”
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr noted, “Virginia’s beef industry helps the Commonwealth thrive, with more than 574,000 head of cattle contributing over $524 million to the state’s economy."
Debby Girvan, CEO of Flair Communication, added, “As a native Virginian, it was an honor to help promote one of the state’s most vital industries. Our team is proud to support Virginia farmers and strengthen consumer awareness of high-quality, locally sourced meat.”
The Virginia Verified Meat program was established by legislation passed in 2024 and is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), with certification provided through authorized industry partners such as the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
For more information about Flair Communication, visit www.flaircommunication.com.
Other resources:
Virginia Certified Meat legislation, visit: https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title3.2/chapter34/section3.2-3403/
The Virginia Beef Expo: www.vabeefexpo.com.
