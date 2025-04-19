Now Open: Bella Moda Styling Brings Luxury Color Analysis to Las Vegas
Las Vegas image consultant Michela Caprara offers 3-hour luxury color analysis using the 16-subseason system. Certified by FIT and trained in London, she also provides personal style analysis, wardrobe detox, and personal shopping. Bella Moda Styling is now open in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, NV, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bella Moda Styling, founded by Las Vegas native and certified image consultant Michela Caprara, is redefining personal image through luxury color analysis. Specializing in the advanced 16-subseason system, Caprara offers clients a deeply personalized approach to style rooted in color science and a love for individuality.
Certified by the Fashion Institute of Technology and professionally trained in London, Caprara applies traditional color theory rooted in Johannes Itten’s work to help clients discover the tones that naturally enhance their appearance. Her signature 3-hour color consultation includes an in-depth analysis, a curated 36-color swatch booklet, seasonal make-up application, and personalized take-home guidance materials.
“Color is the most powerful tool in personal branding,” says Caprara. “Once you know your palette, shopping becomes effortless — and your presence becomes unforgettable.”
Bella Moda Styling serves clients across the Las Vegas valley. Personal style analysis, wardrobe detox, and bespoke shopping experiences are available exclusively after a completed color consultation.
For more information, visit www.BellaModaStyling.com or follow @bellamodastyling on Instagram.
Certified by the Fashion Institute of Technology and professionally trained in London, Caprara applies traditional color theory rooted in Johannes Itten’s work to help clients discover the tones that naturally enhance their appearance. Her signature 3-hour color consultation includes an in-depth analysis, a curated 36-color swatch booklet, seasonal make-up application, and personalized take-home guidance materials.
“Color is the most powerful tool in personal branding,” says Caprara. “Once you know your palette, shopping becomes effortless — and your presence becomes unforgettable.”
Bella Moda Styling serves clients across the Las Vegas valley. Personal style analysis, wardrobe detox, and bespoke shopping experiences are available exclusively after a completed color consultation.
For more information, visit www.BellaModaStyling.com or follow @bellamodastyling on Instagram.
Contact
Bella Moda StylingContact
Michela Caprara
(702) 337-2637
BellaModaStyling.com
Michela Caprara
(702) 337-2637
BellaModaStyling.com
Categories