Nicolock Unveils New Design Studios: a Destination for Desiging Outdoor Living Spaces
Nicolock launches Design Studios for immersive outdoor living design. See, touch, and compare products with expert help. First location opens Huntington May '25.
Lindenhurst, NY, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicolock Paving Stones, Retaining Walls and Outdoor Living, a leading manufacturer of premium hardscape solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Design Studios. These exclusive destinations are meticulously designed to empower homeowners to transform their outdoor living visions into stunning realities, guiding them seamlessly from initial concept to flawless completion.
More than just showrooms, Nicolock Design Studios offers a unique and immersive experience. Homeowners can now fully visualize how Nicolock’s range of products will look installed, fostering confidence and facilitating informed decision-making.
"We understand that creating an outdoor space is a significant investment and a deeply personal endeavor," says Nino Nicolia, Vice President. "Our new Design Studios are designed to enhance the process, offering a hands-on, personalized experience that ensures our customers are satisfied with their choices every step of the way. They will leave our showroom with a computer-generated design including a comprehensive list of products and a directed to an authorized Nicolock dealer.”
The Nicolock Design Studios boast several key features designed to provide a unique customer journey:
Expansive Showroom: Featuring Nicolock’s top-selling products and color blends in realistic, installed settings. This allows customers to see, touch, and experience the quality and beauty of Nicolock’s offerings, eliminating any ambiguity.
Direct Comparison: Multiple variations of pavers, retaining walls, and other hardscape elements are displayed side-by-side, enabling easy and direct comparison to choose the best options for individual projects.
In-House On-Staff Designer: Homeowners will have access to Nicolock’s expert in-house designers, providing personalized consultations and design advice to bring their unique visions to life.
Personalized White Glove Concierge Service: From the moment they step into a Design Studio, customers will receive dedicated, white-glove service, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience throughout their project journey.
Comprehensive Product Showcase: Explore a wide array of Nicolock products, including pavers for patios, driveways, and walkways, as well as retaining walls, pool decks, fire pits, fireplaces, and materials for outdoor kitchens and grills.
Nicolock believes that experiencing their products firsthand is crucial in the decision-making process. Studies have shown that customers who visit a showroom are significantly more likely to feel confident in their purchase decision, highlighting the value of this immersive environment.
The new Nicolock Design Studios represent a significant investment in customer experience, underscoring the company’s commitment to building trust and providing exceptional service. Starting May 2025, homeowners in the Huntington area are invited to visit a Nicolock Design Studio at 800 E. Jericho Tpke, Huntington Sta. and embark on the journey to creating their outdoor living space. Future locations include Seaford and Holbrook scheduled to open in June 2025 as well as three more in the fall.
About Nicolock Paving Stones, Retaining Walls & Outdoor Living
Headquartered in Lindenhurst, NY, Nicolock has been a family-owned-and-operated hardscape manufacturer for over 65 years. The company currently has 8 manufacturing facilities and is growing: Long Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut and their newest location, North Carolina, offering the broadest selection of products and the most vibrant colors in the industry to satisfy every hardscape need. Only Nicolock offers their exclusive paver-shield™ technology, providing surface protection and rich color throughout our pavers for color that will last for generations.
Contact
Jeremy Mutschler
631-867-5080
nicolock.com
