Estrada Law Group Takes Community Involvement to the Streets with 2025 MS Walk Sponsorship
Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Estrada Law Group (ELG), a Los Angeles-based personal injury law firm known for its client-centered advocacy and deep ties to the local community, proudly sponsored this year’s Walk MS: Greater Los Angeles, an event organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event brought together thousands of participants to raise funds and awareness for individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS).
This year's Walk MS was hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasenda, CA, and Estrada Law Group didn’t just show up, they brought the energy. With a booth set up for the day, ELG connected with attendees, gave away branded pet items, and showed their continued commitment to causes that matter to the community. The firm sponsored the official "Dog Zone," a highlight of the walk, offering collapsible pet bowls and poop bag holders customized with the ELG brand. It was a fun, friendly way to engage with attendees both two-legged and four-legged.
"We don’t believe in staying behind the desk," said Esther Estrada, Esq., founding attorney of Estrada Law Group. "We’re passionate about our work, and we’re even more passionate about our community. Walk MS gave us the opportunity to be out there, not just talking about what we do, but showing up with purpose."
Walk MS is a national event series that raises vital funding for research, treatment, and resources for individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The Los Angeles walk was one of many hosted across the country, and this year’s event saw thousands of participants showing their support. For Estrada Law Group, the walk served as an important reminder that justice isn’t only served in the courtroom, it’s also pursued through collaboration, compassion, and showing up for others.
The team at ELG interacted with hundreds of walkers throughout the day. Many stopped by the booth to grab giveaways, share their stories, and snap photos of their pets in ELG swag. From branded t-shirts to pet-friendly handouts, the booth added a vibrant energy to the event.
"We believe in meeting people where they are," said Estrada. "Sometimes that’s at the courthouse, and sometimes it’s at a park during a walk to support something bigger than all of us."
Aligning Legal Advocacy with Community Care
From sponsoring local events to hosting free legal clinics, Estrada Law Group continues to find ways to make legal support more accessible and more humane. The Walk MS sponsorship follows several other recent outreach initiatives led by the firm, including educational content for accident victims, social campaigns, and support for underrepresented communities.
Supporting More Than Just Legal Cases
In addition to sponsoring the MS Walk, ELG has continued its public outreach through content and resource creation across its platforms. The firm regularly shares legal education via blog articles, reels, and social content in both English and Spanish,helping Californians understand their rights after an accident and how to navigate the legal system.
Earlier this year, the firm launched a blog series focused on frequently asked legal questions related to Uber and Lyft accidents, pedestrian safety, and construction site injuries. ELG also participated in National Pet Day content, where they highlighted the legal protections available when pets are involved in car accidents.This initiative tied perfectly into their dog-friendly presence at the MS Walk.
As part of their ongoing commitment to outreach, Estrada Law Group encourages clients and community members to stay connected via their active social media presence. Their platforms serve as a bridge between formal legal representation and the everyday questions people have about their rights.
What’s Next?
Following the MS Walk, ELG is planning additional community events and outreach opportunities for 2025. The firm also continues to support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts through expanded multilingual services, partnerships with other community-focused organizations, and advocacy for marginalized groups in the legal system.
"My goal has always been to be more than just a lawyer. I want to be someone people can turn to when they feel lost or overwhelmed," said Estrada. "That’s why we do this work and that’s why we keep showing up."
About Estrada Law Group
Estrada Law Group is a personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm focuses on providing expert legal representation to victims of car accidents, wrongful death, dog bites, Uber and Lyft accidents, premises liability, and more. Known for their compassionate, no-nonsense approach, ELG is committed to securing justice and fair compensation for every client they serve.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation:
Phone: +1 (323) 609-5000
Email: info@estradalawgroup.com
Website: www.estradalawgroup.com
Instagram: @estherthelawyer | @estradalawgroup
TikTok: @estherthelawyer
From sponsoring local events to hosting free legal clinics, Estrada Law Group continues to find ways to make legal support more accessible and more humane. The Walk MS sponsorship follows several other recent outreach initiatives led by the firm, including educational content for accident victims, social campaigns, and support for underrepresented communities.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation:
Phone: +1 (323) 609-5000
Email: info@estradalawgroup.com
Website: www.estradalawgroup.com
Instagram: @estherthelawyer | @estradalawgroup
TikTok: @estherthelawyer
