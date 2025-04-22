Fraternity Raises Over $750,000 in Fight Against Cancer
The Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi at Cal Poly Pomona Raises Over $100,000 for Huntsman Cancer Institute for Fifth Straight Year, Surpassing $750,000 in Total Contributions
Pomona, CA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to cancer research, surpassing the $100,000 fundraising milestone for the fifth consecutive year in support of the Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI). This latest achievement brings the chapter’s total contributions to HCI to more than $750,000, marking a significant impact in the fight against cancer.
This incredible milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of Sigma Chi brothers, the generosity of the local community, and the invaluable support of sorority members who actively participated in fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and volunteer efforts. Their enthusiasm and leadership have been instrumental in rallying donations, ensuring the success of this year’s philanthropic initiatives.
D. Jerry Nelson, Director of Development / Legacy Giving at Huntsman Cancer Institute, praised the chapter’s efforts, stating, "Theta Sigma has not only raised over $100,000 this year, but their cumulative contributions now exceed $750,000. Their dedication to supporting cancer research and patient care is truly inspiring, and their impact continues to grow each year."
HCI, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is recognized for its groundbreaking cancer research and patient-centered approach. Sigma Chi’s partnership with HCI has become a cornerstone of the fraternity’s national philanthropic mission, with thousands of dollars raised annually by chapters across the country.
As the Theta Sigma Chapter celebrates this incredible milestone, members—alongside their sorority partners—remain steadfast in their pursuit of continued support for cancer research, education, and treatment. Plans are already in motion for next year’s initiatives, ensuring that their efforts will continue helping them be the "Generation to End Cancer."
