Qryptonic Challenges the Quantum Frontier: New Roadmap Aims to Crack Bitcoin-Style Encryption and Win Project Eleven’s 1 BTC Prize

Qryptonic LLC has released a quantum roadmap guiding students to simulate a real quantum break of Bitcoin-style encryption and compete for Project Eleven’s 1 BTC prize. The roadmap targets a 3-bit ECC key using Shor’s algorithm and platforms like IonQ and IBM Heron. Designed to raise awareness about post-quantum threats, the initiative blends education, research, and industry-grade cybersecurity innovation.