Elizabeth G. Tolliver, Ph.D. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Omaha, NE, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth G. Tolliver, Ph.D. of Omaha, Nebraska, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental health services. Dr. Tolliver will be featured in a full-page article in the spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to commemorate this award.
About Elizabeth G. Tolliver, Ph.D.
Dr. Elizabeth G. Tolliver is a mental health counselor and owner of Adaptive Counseling Services, LLC, located in Omaha, Nebraska. With roots in West Virginia, Dr. Tolliver's personal journey through trauma and adversity has shaped her unique approach to mental health care and her unwavering commitment to helping others. She believes that financial constraints should never prevent anyone from receiving necessary counseling services.
Since opening her private practice in 2022, Dr. Tolliver serves approximately 30 clients weekly, ranging in age from 4 to 68. Her practice emphasizes accessibility and comprehensive care, regularly collaborating with attorneys, child advocates, guardians, and other healthcare professionals to ensure clients receive holistic support, from medical care to social security assistance.
Before establishing her private practice, Dr. Tolliver served as the school counseling program coordinator at the University of Nebraska, Omaha and held teaching positions at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley and West Virginia University, where she instructed master's-level students in both clinical and school counseling. Her academic career has been distinguished by her dedication to connecting students with their communities and highlighting the critical need for mental health services across diverse populations.
Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from the University of Northern Colorado in 2018 and has worked in human services for 15 years. She focuses on social justice, feminism, and LGBTQIQA+ advocacy, utilizing an integrative approach to counseling. Her expertise and insights have been featured in the Washington Post and on Wired.com, where she shared her perspective on grief.
A dedicated single mother to her eight-year-old son and two dogs, she cherishes her free time and loves getting her hands dirty with yardwork.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
