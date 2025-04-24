The Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood is Planning a Grand Opening
Hollywood, FL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Previously operating under a national brand, the newly renamed Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood, located at 1925 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020, has officially launched its rebrand as an affordable boutique hotel now managed by AD1 Hospitality. A Grand Opening is planned for the first half of May.
Located in the center of Downtown Hollywood and just minutes from the beach, the Harrison Hotel is positioned to offer a refreshed experience to both leisure and business travelers, with an emphasis on comfort, convenience, and local connection.
“This rebrand allows us to focus on what makes this hotel and location special,” said Duane Dickson, General Manager. “We’re moving forward with a more flexible approach that lets us shape the guest experience around what matters most—quality service and a true sense of place.”
Guests can expect familiar amenities including spacious rooms and a poolside courtyard, along with updates that reflect the local area’s laid-back, arts-driven vibe. New partnerships, guest programming, and expanded amenities have been instituted to strengthen the hotel’s independent identity while maintaining high service standards.
The new ownership officially launched the boutique hotel on March 24, 2025, with additional updates, including a new restaurant and bar, planned throughout the year.
For more information or to book your stay, visit www.theharrisonhotel.com.
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
