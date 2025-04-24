"SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik" - a Book Which Educates to Dispel Fears of Consumers Seeking the Latest Vision Enhancement Surgery
“SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik” educates about the latest SMILE laser vision enhancement surgery. This easy-to-read book walks through a consult, exams and SMILE surgery. It discusses expectations before and after the procedure and the alternatives.
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik,” a consumer-oriented book on the latest vision enhancement surgery is launched by Khanna Vision Institute (KVI). This book identifies barriers to refractive eye surgeries, like Lasik, and how to overcome them. Dr. Rajesh Khanna, founder and Medical Director of KVI has authored the book.
The main roadblocks to people having vision improvement surgical procedures are identified as fear, lack of proper unbiased information, finances and distance to a good surgeon. Combining decades of clinical expertise with patient-centered storytelling, Dr. Khanna positions SMILE as the gold standard for treating myopia and astigmatism, offering a safer, flapless alternative to traditional LASIK.
“The main goal is to remove fear. This can be achieved by listening to patients, educating them with correct information and answering all their questions,” says Dr. Khanna. “SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik” begins with explanation of how eye works and what causes the disorders in vision. It than walks you through the Science of SMILE: How femtosecond laser technology reshapes the cornea through a 2–4 mm incision, eliminating flap-related risks. As if holding your hands, Dr. Khanna utilizes his decades of experience to recreate a consult, including equipment used and tests performed.
Patient Candidacy is discussed including rigorous diagnostic protocols, including corneal topography, OCT scans, and pachymetry, to ensure optimal outcomes.
The real exciting part is the explanation of a typical SMILE laser vision correction procedure, accompanied by actual pictures of each step. Real patient Stories, testimonials from athletes, professionals, and students whose lives were transformed by SMILE make it very relatable.
“SMILE represents the pinnacle of precision in refractive surgery,” says Dr. Khanna. “By prioritizing corneal integrity and patient safety, we’re empowering people to reclaim their vision — and their lives — without compromise.” The book highlights SMILE’s advantages over LASIK, including:
- No corneal flap, reducing risks of dislocation or debris intrusion.
- Minimal dry eye due to preserved superficial nerves.
- Faster recovery for athletes and active lifestyles.
- Enhanced stability for long-term results.
Dr. Khanna also explores alternatives like PRK, EVO ICL, and presbyopic implants (PIE), ensuring readers make informed decisions tailored to their needs.
About the Author
Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and Fellow of the World College of Refractive Surgery. HE is also author of the best seller “Rejuvenate Ageing Eyes”. With over 30 years of experience, he has performed tens of thousands of vision correction procedures and pioneered advancements in laser technology. A passionate educator, Dr. Khanna hosts the Aye Eye Doc podcast and advocates for accessible eye care through his platform, iayez.com.
Media Inquiries & Review Copies
Contact: Sara, Media Relations
Email: smile@khannavision.com
Phone: 310-482-1240
Website: www.KhannaVision.com
