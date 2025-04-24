Habitat Development Closes Sale of HD Myers Industrial Project
Habitat Development today announced the successful sale of HD Myers, an ±83,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located in the Southwest Las Vegas submarket. HD Myers delivered 33% IRR and 1.5x equity multiple to investors in less than two years.
Las Vegas, NV, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Habitat Development today announced the successful sale of HD Myers, an ±83,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located in the Southwest Las Vegas submarket. HD Myers was a ground-up development that fit seamlessly within Habitat’s industrial property investment strategy. The project was completed and sold in less than two years.
“From land to lease or sale, we focus on risk-managed growth,” said Scott Acton, Owner and CEO of Habitat Development. “Projects like HD Myers prove that when you pair the right strategy with the right market, outstanding results follow.”
The HD Myers transaction reflects Habitat’s ability to deliver meaningful investor returns while contributing to Las Vegas’s growing demand for industrial space. HD Myers investors achieved an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 33% and a 1.5x equity multiple, underscoring Habitat’s ability to identify and execute on investment opportunities in the firm’s targeted growth markets.
“Our focus has always been on creating lasting value through thoughtful development in high-growth submarkets,” said Rob Egbert, Chief Investment Officer at Habitat Development. “HD Myers is a strong example of how we generate meaningful returns for our investors while contributing to the expansion and evolution of a rapidly growing community. By delivering modern, flexible industrial space, this project supports ongoing economic development and helps shape the future of the area.”
The HD Myers project builds on the momentum of other notable Habitat projects in the Las Vegas area, such as HD Escondido, HD Sunset, and HD Paradise. These projects exemplify Habitat’s consistent and disciplined investment approach.
The sale of HD Myers further solidifies Habitat’s position as a premier developer of real estate projects that prioritize investor returns, operational efficiency, and long-term relevance.
