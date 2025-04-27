Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Palm Beach, FL, April 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skort Obsession is redefining women’s fashion with the launch of its 2025 collection of women’s skorts. For the style savvy and active woman, this new collection combines skort styles with premium comfort, fashion, and function.
The collection has a wide range of women’s skorts from athletic inspired to casual chic. Skort Obsession sets new standards with advanced fabric technology, innovative tailoring, and a commitment to comfortable women’s fashion.
“We wanted to create a collection that is the modern woman – strong, stylish and always on the go,” said Louise Boffice, President & Founder of Skort Obsession.
“Our 2025 collection has elegant yet practical designs that empower women to look and feel their best no matter the occasion,” she said.
Shoppers can see the latest skort trends for 2025 and find pieces that fit their lifestyle, whether it’s the gym, running errands or meeting friends for brunch. This new collection means athletic and casual skorts are not just practical but a statement of confidence and style.
Skort Obsession is a women’s fashion brand that redefines women’s fashion with skorts for women. The brand creates high quality, versatile and comfortable skorts for the modern active woman. Each collection is crafted to perfection to get the right balance of fashion and function.
Louise Boffice
(561) 284-4100
skortobsession.com
