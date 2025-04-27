Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025

Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch.