Sports Card News Cosmic Grading Cards Partners with Best Buy
Tampa, FL, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cosmic Grading Cards Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Best Buy for Summer 2025 Sports Card Packs called “Cosmic Slabs.”
Cosmic, Grading Cards is proud to announce an exciting new retail partnership with Best Buy. Beginning Summer 2025, Best Buy will carry Cosmic’s exclusive sports card packs in stores nationwide and online, marking a major milestone for the rapidly growing collectibles brand.
Known for its high-quality sports cards and premium grading presentation, Cosmic, Grading Cards blends authenticity, creativity, and collector appeal. This partnership introduces a new audience to Cosmic’s distinctive approach to sports memorabilia and reinforces its position as a rising force in the industry.
“We’re beyond excited to team up with Best Buy,” said Christopher head of marketing for Cosmic Grading Cards. “This collaboration brings our unique brand of collectible sports cards to a national stage and makes high-quality collecting more accessible than ever.”
Each pack sold through Best Buy will feature a curated mix of collectible sports cards, including limited edition prints and select slabbed hits—professionally graded and sealed by Cosmic’s in-house team to ensure both quality and authenticity.
With this launch, Cosmic Grading Cards continues to innovate at the intersection of collectibles and mainstream retail, delivering a cosmic twist to the classic card-collecting experience.
About Cosmic, Grading Cards
Founded in 2024, Cosmic, Grading Cards is redefining the modern collectible. Combining artistic design, meticulous grading, and a passion for sports culture, the company creates collectible experiences that are both meaningful and memorable.
For more information, visit www.cosmicgradingcards.com.
Contact
Christopher Write
1-845-212-4833
cosmicgradingcards.com
