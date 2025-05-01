Tatouche Leading Beauty Devices Platform Eyes Hair Care Category
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tatouche.co, Saudi Arabia’s trusted beauty e-commerce destination, now introduces a specialized haircare devices platform, addressing the surge in demand for advanced at-home hair solutions. From laser growth helmets to keratin straighteners and scalp rejuvenation tools, the platform offers clinically backed, salon-grade technology for stronger, healthier hair.
“Saudi women are prioritizing hair health like never before,” said COO at Tatouche.co. “Our selection merges innovation with convenience, empowering users to tackle thinning, damage, and styling needs—all from home.”
With expert-curated products, Arabic tutorials, and Ramadan-ready promotions, Tatouche.co taps into the Kingdom’s booming fast growing haircare market. Discover the range at Tatouche.co.
