Ohio Woodworker Surprised by State Department Order
A Liberty Township woodworker was surprised by an order for 20 pens for Vice President Vance.
Middletown, OH, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Len Kaltman, owner of Buckeye Pens of Liberty Township, Ohio, received an unexpected order from the U.S. State Department this spring. His handcrafted pens were selected by the Office of the Chief of Protocol as gifts to be given by Vice President J.D. Vance to visiting dignitaries.
When the U.S. State Department first contacted Kaltman via the Buckeye Pens website, he thought it was a prank. The letter had indicated that since Vice President Vance was from Ohio, they wanted to incorporate his pens into their diplomatic gifts.
“When the first email inquiry came in, I thought someone was playing a joke on me,” Kaltman says. “When the second email came in, months later with the actual order, I was very excited!”
Buckeye Pens are turned on a lathe by Kaltman in his workshop in Liberty Township, Ohio. Made from the wood of an Ohio buckeye tree, the state tree of Ohio, no two of his handmade pens are exactly alike.
“Each of my pens makes a great Ohio themed gift” says Kaltman. “I use buckeye burl exclusively for its unique grain and colors and of course it's connection to the Buckeye State.
Gifts made from the buckeye tree date back to the presidential campaign of William Henry Harrison, when his supporters were reported to carve souvenirs out of the distinctive wood.
The patriotic styled pen selected to be given as gifts by the Vice President is one of dozens of Kaltman’s custom designs. It features an American flag, bald eagle, and the phrase “God Bless America” in antique brass and pewter. The executive pens are packaged in a wooden gift box engraved with the Vice Presidential seal and signature.
“It has impressive size and weight and the patriotic design elements are perfect for personal or corporate gifts says Kaltman.
The creative and entrepreneurial spirit of Ohio’s small businesses will travel the globe in the form of Buckeye Pens, its unique roots a centerpiece for international relations.
About Buckeye Pens:
Buckeye Pens are individually handcrafted in Ohio, in the Liberty Township woodshop of Len Kaltman. The custom pens make unique and memorable personal gifts for family and friends and are popular corporate gifts for employees and clients.
For more info visit Buckeye Pens at: http://www.buckeyepens.com
