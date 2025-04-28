Mirror Biologics Announces Publication of Clinical Results Showing Potential for Allo-Priming to Provide Broad Protection to Elderly from Respiratory Viral Infection
A new approach for pandemic preparedness and protection of the elderly from any type of respiratory viral infection. Five injections over two weeks provides possible universal viral protection without need for booster shots.
Wesley Chapel, FL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc today announces publication in the journal Vaccines the results of a clinical trial designed to test the ability of the experimental drug called AlloStim® to modulate the immune system of the elderly in such a manner that the elderly might respond to a viral infection in the same manner as a younger person responds. This type of vaccine protocol is called “Allo-Priming” and was previously proposed as a possible “Universal Vaccine” against respiratory viral infection in the elderly.
The elderly population is at increased risk for severe disease from viral infections, especially viruses circulating in the community such as common cold viruses, the flu (influenza), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) leading to hospitalization.
With the aging population, the rates of hospitalization for severe disease from respiratory viral infections are rising. It has been reported that pneumonia is the third most common reason for hospitalization for persons aged 65 years and a major cause of death. The increased incidence of hospitalization in the elderly due to viral infections also has significant repercussions for public health systems and on healthcare costs.
Vaccination programs are designed to help protect against severe disease from some common respiratory viral infections, however the elderly often do not respond well to these vaccines and remain vulnerable to infection, especially those living in assisted living environments. Nursing home-acquired pneumonia occurs in an estimated 1-2 patients for every 1000 days of nursing home residence. Nursing home residents diagnosed with pneumonia and requiring hospitalization have reported mortality ranging from 13 to 41%.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the scale of global unpreparedness to deal with the fast-arising needs of global health threats, causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. In addition, this recent pandemic highlighted the problems with attempting to vaccinate against a virus with the capability of rapidly changing its antigenic identity.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Chief Medical Officer at Mirror Biologics and corresponding author of the publication stated: “In this clinical study, Mirror’s scientists and clinical collaborators are addressing the problem of how to protect the elderly from the adverse effects of both known and future unknown viral threats, including a future virus with pandemic potential. The clinical results support the potential of our novel approach to modulate the immune system of the elderly in order to reset to be like a new young immune system that is capable of learning to protect showed great potential. Healthy adults over 65 years old were found to have acquired protection against common respiratory viruses that amplified over time, even though no viral antigens were incorporated in the formulation. We are now seeking a partner to assist us to complete the clinical testing necessary to make this experimental approach available to those in need.”
The results of this clinical trial suggest the Allo-Priming might provide the elderly with broad protection against severe disease from any type of respiratory viral infection, including common viruses and mutations, as well as protection from a future unknown pandemic virus without the need for prior knowledge of the type of virus and without the need for annual booster shots.
About Mirror Biologics
Mirror Biologics, Inc. is a private Delaware corporation with headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Mirror also has GMP manufacturing operations in Jerusalem, Israel and additional clinical operations in Thailand and Malaysia. The lead product candidate, AlloStim® is an "off-the-shelf" non-genetically manipulated, living, immune cell immunotherapy protected by over 200 issued patents worldwide and derived from precursors purified from the blood of healthy donors. AlloStim® is a platform drug, that is broadly applicable to cancer and infectious disease indications. AlloStim® is being evaluated in clinical trials as a possible treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer and advanced liver cancer.
