Your Property Marketing Solutions Launch in Lake County, Florida
Tavares, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Your Property Marketing Solutions Brings Real, Affordable Marketing Solutions to Lake County Entrepreneurs, Property Managers, and Nonprofits.
Marketing shouldn’t cost you your business. It should grow it.
That’s why Your Property Marketing Solutions is officially launching services across Lake County, Florida, offering affordable, local, and effective marketing support to small businesses, property managers, churches, and nonprofits who are ready to grow, without the overwhelm, broken promises, or shocking fees of big agencies.
Founded by marketing expert Clinton Holmes, Your Property Marketing Solutions was created out of frustration with overpriced agencies, unpredictable freelancers, and the “virtual assistant trap” (Read Our Blog: "Before You Hire a Virtual Assistant, Read This First").
“Business owners shouldn’t have to choose between growing their company and paying insane marketing fees,” says Holmes. “We’re here to give honest, affordable, hands-on help, the way it should be.”
Special Launch Offer:
To celebrate the launch, Your Property Marketing Solutions is offering free consultation to all new clients. In addition, through its expanded Project Giveback initiative, the company provides free and discounted marketing services to nonprofits, community groups, and small businesses in Lake County. Project Giveback also extends support through programs in financial literacy, youth development and mentorship (baseball training initiatives), and AI skills training. These are all aimed at building a stronger local economy and brighter futures. Learn more at yourpropertymarketing.com/project-give-back.
Why It Matters:
Lake County entrepreneurs deserve a partner who understands local growth, not a call center overseas. Your Property Marketing Solutions offers tailored services in branding, digital marketing, property management marketing, and content creation, built for real businesses, not billion-dollar corporations.
Get Started Today:
Visit YourPropertyMarketing.com to book your free consultation or reach out directly at info@yourpropertymarketing.com or 678-920-2542.
Space is limited for the initial client intake — don't wait to claim your spot.
About Your Property Marketing Solutions
Your Property Marketing Solutions provides customized, cost-effective marketing services for small businesses, nonprofits, property managers, and entrepreneurs in Lake County, Florida. Built on the belief that great marketing shouldn’t be complicated or expensive, Your Property Marketing Solutions is here to help local businesses grow honestly, affordably, and successfully.
Contact Information:
Clinton Holmes
CEO and Founder, Your Property Marketing Solutions
678-920-2542
info@yourpropertymarketing.com
yourpropertymarketing.com
