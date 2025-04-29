Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification

Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey.