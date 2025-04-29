Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey.
Albuquerque, NM, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Power Sonix Inc. (Power Sonix), designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, launches an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification.
"For nearly 30 years, our public address systems have delivered unmatched clarity and power for law enforcement fixed-wing and rotorcraft, search and rescue operations, naval vessels, vehicle support, ground installations, and missions where communication is critical. Ensuring an AS9100 quality system will give our OEM and mid-tier customers confidence in our products and our commitment to meeting applicable regulatory requirements. Beyond our customers, AS9100 prioritizes the satisfaction of all our stakeholders; our global agents, distributors, and the global technical community who we can better inform and collaborate with," said Brian Buss, Chief Technical Officer.
AS9100 is an internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard specific to the aerospace and defense industry. It is written cooperatively with the industry to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety. The Power Sonix’s attainment of this certification will demonstrate its dedication to ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of its public address technology. Once completed, AS9100 certification includes all the requirements of the ISO 9001 quality management certification.
Power Sonix has selected Performance Review Institute (PRI) as their AS9100 registrar. Power Sonix will expedite the certification by developing a modern, web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, documented information, and traceability.
About Power Sonix Inc.
Founded in 1997, Power Sonix Inc. designs and manufactures mission critical loudspeakers for a variety of air, land, and sea vehicles. Power Sonix produces loudspeakers ranging from 300 to 4800 Watt arrays that maintain sound clarity over multiple kilometers. Most common installations include rotorcraft, fixed-wing aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, fixed ground sites, and custom next generation drones and electric aircraft. Global customers include law enforcement, search and rescue, first responders, border & coastline patrol, military, wildlife and livestock management, and innovative commercial applications. Their products are manufactured, sold, and supported from their United States headquarters in New Mexico or international customers can obtain local support through their wide global network of trusted agents and distributors. For more information on Power Sonix's durable products, customer-focused services, visit: https://www.powersonix.com/.
"For nearly 30 years, our public address systems have delivered unmatched clarity and power for law enforcement fixed-wing and rotorcraft, search and rescue operations, naval vessels, vehicle support, ground installations, and missions where communication is critical. Ensuring an AS9100 quality system will give our OEM and mid-tier customers confidence in our products and our commitment to meeting applicable regulatory requirements. Beyond our customers, AS9100 prioritizes the satisfaction of all our stakeholders; our global agents, distributors, and the global technical community who we can better inform and collaborate with," said Brian Buss, Chief Technical Officer.
AS9100 is an internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard specific to the aerospace and defense industry. It is written cooperatively with the industry to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety. The Power Sonix’s attainment of this certification will demonstrate its dedication to ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of its public address technology. Once completed, AS9100 certification includes all the requirements of the ISO 9001 quality management certification.
Power Sonix has selected Performance Review Institute (PRI) as their AS9100 registrar. Power Sonix will expedite the certification by developing a modern, web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, documented information, and traceability.
About Power Sonix Inc.
Founded in 1997, Power Sonix Inc. designs and manufactures mission critical loudspeakers for a variety of air, land, and sea vehicles. Power Sonix produces loudspeakers ranging from 300 to 4800 Watt arrays that maintain sound clarity over multiple kilometers. Most common installations include rotorcraft, fixed-wing aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, fixed ground sites, and custom next generation drones and electric aircraft. Global customers include law enforcement, search and rescue, first responders, border & coastline patrol, military, wildlife and livestock management, and innovative commercial applications. Their products are manufactured, sold, and supported from their United States headquarters in New Mexico or international customers can obtain local support through their wide global network of trusted agents and distributors. For more information on Power Sonix's durable products, customer-focused services, visit: https://www.powersonix.com/.
Contact
Power Sonix Inc.Contact
Brian Buss
505-200-9125
https://www.powersonix.com
Brian Buss
505-200-9125
https://www.powersonix.com
Categories