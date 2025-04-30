Sunbelt Kava Co. to Host Fort Lauderdale’s Exclusive Stop for The Great Curious Cocktail Party
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sunbelt Kava Co., Fort Lauderdale’s premier sober lounge, is thrilled to announce its selection as the official host for the city’s installment of The Great Curious Cocktail Party, an annual nationwide celebration organized by Curious Elixirs. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM, marking Fort Lauderdale as one of 100 cities participating in this unique, booze-free experience.
The Great Curious Cocktail Party is a coast-to-coast movement celebrating mindful mixology and vibrant social connection without alcohol. Each participating venue will host a simultaneous gathering featuring Curious Elixirs’ signature non-alcoholic cocktails, crafted with adaptogens and botanicals to elevate the mood and palate.
Sunbelt Kava Co., located at 3327 NE 32nd Street in Fort Lauderdale’s Galt Ocean Mile, offers a Polynesian-inspired atmosphere where guests can enjoy a diverse menu featuring kava from the islands of Vanuatu and Tonga, innovative tea blends, and other herbal teas. The lounge is committed to sustainability, philanthropy, and sourcing each ingredient ethically, working directly with farmers to ensure that every "shell" of kava served contributes to the well-being of both the planet and the communities involved in its cultivation.
“We are honored to represent Fort Lauderdale in this nationwide celebration of sober socializing,” said Luke Lockart, owner of Sunbelt Kava Co. “Our mission has always been to provide a welcoming space for connection and wellness, and this event aligns perfectly with our values.”
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Sunbelt Kava Co., 3327 NE 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Admission: Free
About Sunbelt Kava Co.: Sunbelt Kava Co. is Fort Lauderdale’s premier sober lounge, offering a unique experience centered around relaxation, wellness, and connection. With a commitment to sustainability and ethically sourced ingredients, Sunbelt Kava Co. provides a diverse menu featuring kava, innovative tea blends, and other herbal teas in a warm, welcoming, Polynesian-inspired atmosphere.
About Curious Elixirs: Curious Elixirs is a line of booze-free craft cocktails infused with adaptogens to help you unwind. Crafted for complexity, these non-alcoholic beverages are designed for the sober-curious and wellness-minded individuals seeking sophisticated alternatives to traditional cocktails.
Contact
Luke Lockart
786-676-9833
