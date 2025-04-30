Introducing Rupert AI: The AI Agent for Customer Success
Automated, account-level predictions and workflows for next-best action to scale proactive CS, cut churn, and maximize expansion.
New York, NY, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rupert today announced the launch of Rupert AI, a dedicated AI agent for customer success. Rupert AI makes CS teams timely proactive at scale with real-time workflow automation for next-best action, triggered by account-level predictive signals.
Developed over two years in collaboration with leading CS teams, Rupert AI utilizes proprietary knowledge graph autonomous building and data monitoring capabilities to ensure CSMs stay ahead of any customer behavior or sentiment change that is predictive of a developing churn risk or expansion opportunity – intervening at the perfect time, with the perfect action for each situation.
Rupert AI connects directly to customers' existing tools and data warehouses, immediately analyzing their most granular customer 360 data—event level product usage, CRM, billing, support, and more — with no data preparation required. Within minutes, Rupert AI surfaces accounts at immediate risk of churn or ripe for expansion so post-sale teams can intervene before it is too late. In tandem, it surfaces and continuously monitors for granular predictive signals that are statistically correlated with developing churn risk or upsell opportunity, which are delivered to CSMs in real time. These signals trigger and automate workflows for the surfaced situation’s next-best action — allowing CSMs to precisely time proactive engagement, maximizing retention and upsells.
“Customer success teams are reactive and miss key moments of risk and opportunity because they’re flying blind, relying too heavily on gut instinct and lagging, subjective, shallow intervention indicators such as health scores,” says Ziv Wangenheim, CEO and Co-Founder of Rupert. “Rupert AI caters to customer success managers with objective, accurate predictive insights and automates for them outcome-optimized actions, at the perfect time. With Rupert, no success-building opportunity is missed and NRR is constantly maximized.”
Key capabilities include:
Predictions, signals: Company and data-unique, high-precision predictive signals for developing churn risk and expansion opportunity, monitored in real-time and delivered to the appropriate CSM with full context and the root cause of the situation.
Situation-optimized next-best actions: Rupert maps customer facing and internal company actions to the situation at hand that was surfaced with a signal–removing next-step guesswork and driving consistency. Rupert integrates with and facilitates action execution via the customer’s existing CRM, CSP, and engagement tools.
End-to-end workflow automation: Fully- or semi-automated signal-triggered workflows enable high-touch customer success even for low-touch tiered accounts, as well as true digital CS at scale.
Workflow experimentation and optimization: Rupert continuously analyzes the predictability precision and action outcomes and optimizes them, constantly controlling for false positives and negatives and result maximization.
“Over the past few years, we've built an advanced semantic pipeline, personalized domain knowledge agents and robust data monitoring capabilities based on state-of-the-art data science models, to generate statistically accurate, account-level predictive signals from fragmented customer data,” says Reut Vilek, CTO and Co-Founder of Rupert. “This ensures maximum business impact with minimal effort, and zero data prep required.”
Rupert AI is now available. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: www.hirupert.com.
Rupert, the customer success AI agent, makes customer success managers and account managers timely proactive at scale, whether they cover ten accounts or thousands of accounts. Rupert AI delivers real-time predictions and signals for account-level developing churn risk or upsell opportunity. These signals are utilized to trigger and automate workflows for next-best action to ensure timely, outcome-optimized proactivity. Trusted by leading growth-stage to public SaaS companies, Rupert AI seamlessly integrates with data warehouses, CRMs, CSPs, and customer engagement tools–requiring no data preparation or tool customization to get started and maximize NRR.
Diane Vo
(408)429-3549
www.hirupert.com
