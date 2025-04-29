New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Lawrenceburg, TN, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly relaunched Lumber Liquidators is bringing back one of its most beloved traditions: the Famous April Flooring Sale, offering deep discounts across hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring—and servicing our customers in over 200 stores from coast to coast.
“This event started over 20 years ago when our then-CFO, Frank Marcus, reminded me we needed cash to pay our taxes,” says Tom Sullivan, founder and owner. “So, we put our best deals on the floor—and customers loved it. It’s grown into a major savings event that clears space in our warehouses while helping families get great floors for less.”
Lumber Liquidators is back. New Company. New ownership. New Leadership. Same great floors and great pricing.
This year’s April Sale includes major discounts on overstocked and limited-quantity flooring, making it a perfect time for homeowners and contractors alike to save big.
Don’t miss it—this is your chance to be part of the new chapter of Lumber Liquidators.
Visit www.LumberLiquidators.com or your local store to shop the sale while supplies last.
