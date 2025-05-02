Green natural wonders launches 10 eco-cryptos
Green Natural Wonders is backed by mineral reserves and green tech, the project aims to issue 1 trillion coins.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Green Natural Wonders launches 10 green cryptos, At the heart of the project lies a family of ten digital assets, each one designed not merely to represent value, but to shape the future:
Green Magnesium Crypto: Anchored in over 100 billion tons of magnesium, vital to clean tech and regenerative agriculture. A foundational mineral for green transformation.
Green Nickel Crypto: Extracted through phytomining, a process where plants absorb metals while removing carbon from the atmosphere. A coin rooted in living alchemy.
Green CO₂ Crypto: A climate-negative asset underwritten by geological formations capable of permanent carbon capture.
Blue Planet Crypto: A currency forged in the waters, funding technologies to cleanse oceans, revive ecosystems, and restore marine mineral balance.
Green Tech & AI Crypto: A bridge between machine intelligence and sustainability, directing capital into energy innovation, AI-powered ecosystems, and next-gen infrastructure.
Green Nano Crypto: A poetic fusion of quantum biology and living technology. Each token a thread in the tapestry of regenerative design and conscious computing.
Biohacking Green Crypto: A financial genome for the future, integrating biology, AI, and health technologies to transform both planet and person.
Green Desertification Crypto: This currency funds the revival of barren lands, turning drought zones into fertile, living systems.
Super Food Crypto: A culinary coin of life, aligned with the human microbiome and planetary ecosystems. Fueling the rise of nutrient-rich, eco-driven agriculture.
Superhuman Green Crypto: The centerpiece of the platform, designed to fund and scale transformative biotechnologies that expand human capability, wellness, and consciousness.
Green Natural Wonders cryptocurrencies funds flow into infrastructure, soil regeneration, climate technologies, sustainable farming, and scientific breakthroughs.
Founded by entrepreneur Sahit Muja, Green Natural Wonders is a private global initiative focused on integrating natural resources, emerging technologies, and digital assets into a living economy of sustainability and equity. Sahit Muja is a successful Albanian American billionaire whose net worth exceeded $3.5 billion prior to launching the company.
