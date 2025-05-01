Carib Square Launches Independent Publishing Arm, Rooted Ink Press - Debuts First Book by Caribbean Author Makeda
Carib Square launches its independent publishing arm, Rooted Ink Press, debuting the motivational book Built Not Bought by Caribbean author Makeda. This new release provides practical wisdom and authentic insights to empower readers to build purposeful, intentional lives.
Houston, TX, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carib Square, a Caribbean social hub dedicated to empowering Caribbean voices and fostering meaningful connections, announces the launch of its independent publishing division, Rooted Ink Press. Committed to amplifying authentic Caribbean perspectives, Rooted Ink Press proudly debuts its first publication: Built Not Bought: Everything I'd Teach a Clone of Me (Without the Drama) by Caribbean author, developer, and motivational speaker Makeda.
Book Summary: Built Not Bought challenges conventional self-help narratives, offering readers practical wisdom and genuine insights for creating purposeful, authentic lives. Written in a direct, relatable style, this motivational guide provides clear, actionable advice to navigate life's complexities with confidence and intention, embodying Carib Square’s mission of community empowerment and authentic Caribbean representation on the global stage.
Quote from the Author: "I wrote Built Not Bought as a conversation with myself—a reminder of truths that stand firm in real life, not just ideal conditions. Carib Square’s commitment to authentic Caribbean voices aligns perfectly with this book's message: empowering individuals to intentionally build the lives they desire."
Book Details:
Title: Built Not Bought: Everything I'd Teach a Clone of Me (Without the Drama)
Formats: Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover
Purchase Link: Amazon - Built Not Bought
About Carib Square:
Carib Square is a Caribbean social hub dedicated to connecting Caribbean people locally and abroad. With a vision of authentic representation and community engagement, Carib Square fosters a sense of belonging, cultural pride, and collective advancement. Rooted Ink Press is Carib Square’s expansion into publishing, promoting Caribbean authors and thought leaders globally.
Media Contact:
For interviews, media inquiries, or more information, please contact:
Email: sherylene@caribsquare.com
