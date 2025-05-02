Country Star Kevin Black to Receive TCN Lifetime Achievement Award at Star-Studded ACM After Party
Fort Worth, TX, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Country Network (TCN) is proud to announce that acclaimed country singer Kevin Black will be honored with the TCN Lifetime Achievement Award for his unwavering commitment to raising awareness for Rett Syndrome. The award ceremony will take place during an exclusive after party celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Academy of Country Music Awards.
The event, presented by The Country Network in association with OilFire Whiskey and Sambuca 360, will be held on Thursday May 8 at 7:00 PM at Sambuca 360, located at 7200 Bishop Road, Suite 270, Plano, Texas.
Kevin Black, brother of country music icon Clint Black, has been a passionate advocate for Rett Syndrome awareness since the tragic loss of his niece, Cortney, to the disorder in 2003. His work includes the Raising A Hand book series and the touching single "Raising a Hand," both of which support Rett Syndrome foundations.
The evening will also feature a special performance by Clay Aery, rising country artist from Oil City Records, known for his genuine Southern sound and high-energy performances.
"We are delighted to celebrate the accomplishments of the Academy of Country Music by hosting such a wonderful after party experience," says Ken Williams, CEO of The Country Network.
"This is the first of many events and concerts that The Country Network will produce with Sambuca 360, and we are looking forward to expanding our audience," explained Steven Anderson, COO of The Country Network.
The celebration is expected to attract a wide array of celebrities from across music, sports, film, and fashion. With a multitude of artists increasingly crossing into country music, the event highlights the genre's growing influence and broadening cultural impact.
This one-of-a-kind evening will celebrate not only the legacy and future of country music but also power of music to unite communities and raise awareness for causes that matter.
The event, presented by The Country Network in association with OilFire Whiskey and Sambuca 360, will be held on Thursday May 8 at 7:00 PM at Sambuca 360, located at 7200 Bishop Road, Suite 270, Plano, Texas.
Kevin Black, brother of country music icon Clint Black, has been a passionate advocate for Rett Syndrome awareness since the tragic loss of his niece, Cortney, to the disorder in 2003. His work includes the Raising A Hand book series and the touching single "Raising a Hand," both of which support Rett Syndrome foundations.
The evening will also feature a special performance by Clay Aery, rising country artist from Oil City Records, known for his genuine Southern sound and high-energy performances.
"We are delighted to celebrate the accomplishments of the Academy of Country Music by hosting such a wonderful after party experience," says Ken Williams, CEO of The Country Network.
"This is the first of many events and concerts that The Country Network will produce with Sambuca 360, and we are looking forward to expanding our audience," explained Steven Anderson, COO of The Country Network.
The celebration is expected to attract a wide array of celebrities from across music, sports, film, and fashion. With a multitude of artists increasingly crossing into country music, the event highlights the genre's growing influence and broadening cultural impact.
This one-of-a-kind evening will celebrate not only the legacy and future of country music but also power of music to unite communities and raise awareness for causes that matter.
Contact
The Country NetworkContact
Roy Thompson
214-721-5915
www.tcncountry.com
Roy Thompson
214-721-5915
www.tcncountry.com
Categories