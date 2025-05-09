Bchex Acquires Volunteer Tracker to Strengthen Volunteer Management for Schools and Nonprofits
Bchex, a leading provider of background screening and onboarding automation, has acquired Volunteer Tracker, a widely used volunteer management platform in the K–12 and nonprofit space. The acquisition ensures continued service for current users with no changes to access or functionality, while paving the way for future enhancements.
Huntersville, NC, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bchex, a leading provider of background screening and onboarding automation, has acquired Volunteer Tracker, a trusted platform widely used by schools and nonprofits to manage volunteer programs safely and efficiently.
The acquisition reinforces Bchex’s commitment to serving mission-driven organizations with tools that simplify operations, enhance compliance, and promote stronger community engagement.
Volunteer Tracker streamlines volunteer registration, approvals, hour tracking, and communication—all within a single, easy-to-use system. Now backed by Bchex’s trusted screening technology, the platform offers a seamless volunteer onboarding experience with an added layer of safety and security.
“This acquisition is a natural step forward in our commitment to serving schools and nonprofits,” said Ken Monroe, CEO of Bchex. “Our goal is simple—make the transition smooth and maintain the platform experience that users count on, while preparing to deliver meaningful enhancements over time.”
Volunteer Tracker will remain fully operational, with no changes to current logins, access, or support. Bchex is focused on continuity for current users and will gradually roll out improvements in usability, reporting, and system integration—built on Bchex’s strong compliance and data security foundation.
“Volunteer Tracker plays a vital role in K–12 and nonprofit communities,” Monroe added. “We’re excited about the future, and we believe we can help make volunteer engagement easier, safer, and more impactful.”
Learn More About Bchex: www.bib.com
Contact
Becca Morgan
