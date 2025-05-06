Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee

Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves.