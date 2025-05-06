Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves.
Houston, TX, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe's Famous® leadership team is pleased to welcome Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year veteran of The Kroger Company in manufacturing and in-store merchandising. O'Bannion has accepted a partnership with Joe's Famous® Colombian Coffee. She leads the company's growth initiatives regarding sales, merchandising, and service.
"With Arlene O'Bannion onboard, the plan is to expand our reach and earn supermarket placement to further solidify our position in the market," CEO Steve De Gloria said. "Our products have been selling successfully on Amazon, which is a testament to their quality and appeal to consumers."
Joe's Famous® is an official Juan Valdez coffee of Colombia certified by the National Coffee Federation. This specialty coffee has earned an 85-cupping score, which indicates it is an excellent and high-quality product. The Specialty Coffee Association developed the coffee tasting and scoring methodology known as coffee cupping. Grading is given to coffee by certified samplers called Q-graders. Renowned company brands include Colombia Arabica Coffee, Single Source, and Colombia Huila. Discover the authentic taste of Colombia Huila coffee grown at high altitudes. Enjoy rich cocoa and sweet stone-fruit flavors that are 100 percent pure and have no additives.
Contact
Stephen De Gloria
281-312-3214
www.joescolombiancoffee.com
