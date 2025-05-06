Fura Ships Over 350 MW of Solar Modules in Q1 2025, Accelerating U.S. Clean Energy Transition
Cincinnati, OH, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fura, a leading digital freight brokerage specializing in renewable energy logistics, announced today that it successfully shipped over 350 megawatts (MW) of solar modules across the United States during the first quarter of 2025. This milestone underscores Fura’s pivotal role in supporting the nation’s rapidly expanding solar industry.
The 350 MW of solar modules transported by Fura are projected to generate approximately 750,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity annually — enough to power over 70,000 U.S. homes each year. This energy offset equates to avoiding the carbon emissions from over 530,000 barrels of oil burned.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the U.S. solar market installed nearly 50 GW of capacity in 2024, a 21% year-over-year increase, marking solar as the dominant source of new electricity generation for the nation.
“Fura’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions with superb customer service and the ability to see where the delivery is in real-time has been a game-changer for our company and our customers. It’s saved my team and our customers countless hours of time by eliminating the need for constant coordination and frequent back and forth e-mails,” said Mary Taeffner, Director of Logistics of The Megawatt Group.
Emmanuel Attaliadis, CEO at Axitec, added: “Partnering with Fura has streamlined our supply chain, allowing us to meet the growing demand for solar energy solutions across the country. Their team understands the urgency and complexity of solar logistics.”
Ryan Morrow, VP of Sales at Fura, stated: “We’re not just moving freight — we’re revolutionizing how solar modules reach their destinations. Our tech-enabled platform brings visibility to the final mile, ensuring better communication, fewer delays, and smarter decisions.”
Fura’s platform delivers real-time tracking, seamless appointment scheduling, and full delivery transparency. This is especially critical in solar logistics, where final-mile bottlenecks can delay high-value project timelines and impact installation crews across the U.S.
For More Information:
The Megawatt Group
The Megawatt Group is redefining solar module distribution through an innovative, outsourced sales platform. They enhance solar manufacturers' reach by providing specialized sales, marketing, legal and logistics support while helping solar installers monetize excess module inventory with the goal of creating the most efficient, transparent solar marketplace in the U.S.
www.themegawattgroup.com
Axitec
Axitec is a global manufacturer of high-performance solar modules and energy storage solutions. Headquartered in Germany with strong U.S. operations, Axitec serves residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar developers with cutting-edge solar technology and long-term warranties.
www.axitecsolar.com
Fura
Fura is a digital freight brokerage and logistics platform built for the modern supply chain. With a specialty in renewable energy logistics, Fura brings visibility, efficiency, and reliability to solar shipping across the U.S. Through its integrated tech stack, the company empowers shippers with real-time updates, proactive service, and final-mile precision.
www.fura.com
Media Contact:
Jeff Dangelo
CEO
Jeff@fura.com
