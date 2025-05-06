Forbes Names FPC One of America's Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms

F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. FPC was ranked #16 among Executive Recruiting Firms and #15 among Professional Recruiting Firms, solidifying its reputation as a national leader in talent acquisition.