Forbes Names FPC One of America's Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms
Lake Success, NY, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. FPC was ranked #16 among Executive Recruiting Firms and #15 among Professional Recruiting Firms, solidifying its reputation as a national leader in talent acquisition. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., a global leader in statistical analysis and industry rankings.
“Being recognized once again by Forbes is a testament to the strength of the FPC network and the passion of our recruiters,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC National. “For over 60 years, we’ve built trusted partnerships by blending national reach with personalized, high-touch service. Our team doesn’t just fill jobs, we help companies build leadership pipelines, strengthen operations, and drive long-term success. This recognition validates the impact of our tailored, people-first approach to executive and professional search.”
The 2025 rankings are the result of a rigorous, independent survey conducted among peers and clients in the industry. In total, more than 49,200 external recruiters and 20,800 HR managers, hiring managers, and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey. Only the top 1% of all firms nominated earned a place on the final lists.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with more than 60 franchised offices across the United States. Since 1959, FPC has been delivering win-win recruiting solutions by connecting top talent with exceptional opportunities across a wide range of industries and disciplines. Through its extensive nationwide network, FPC provides job seekers with access to experienced executive recruiters, career opportunities, and personalized job search support. Advocating for both clients and candidates, FPC is committed to aligning the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms for seven consecutive years—2018 through 2025.
Categories