AIP Precision Machining and Roboze to Showcase Strategic Manufacturing Partnership at OTC 2025
By combining on-demand 3D printing with AS9100- and ISO 13485-certified machining operations, the partnership between AIP Precision Machining and Roboze enables faster lead times, reduced warehousing needs, and improved responsiveness in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) workflows.
Houston, TX, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AIP Precision Machining, a leader in precision thermoplastic component manufacturing, is pleased to announce its joint exhibition with Roboze at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025, taking place in Houston, Texas. The two companies will co-host booth 667 to present integrated solutions that address critical challenges in the energy sector’s supply chain and component performance.
This collaboration merges AIP’s precision machining expertise with Roboze’s advanced additive manufacturing platforms, enabling a hybrid approach to producing mission-critical components for demanding environments.
“At AIP, we specialize in tight-tolerance machining of high-performance thermoplastics like PEEK, Torlon®, and VESPEL® — materials engineered for reliability in high-temperature, high-pressure conditions,” said John MacDonald, President at AIP Precision Machining. “Together with Roboze, we’re offering the energy industry a strategic shift in how critical parts are sourced and delivered.”
Engineering Performance for Extreme Environments
The oil & gas sector increasingly requires components that can maintain mechanical and chemical integrity under extreme conditions — while also navigating disruptions in global logistics. Through the deployment of Roboze’s ARGO 500 additive manufacturing platform, paired with AIP’s proven machining processes, customers gain access to localized, responsive production without compromising on dimensional accuracy or compliance.
By combining on-demand 3D printing with AS9100- and ISO 13485-certified machining operations, the partnership enables faster lead times, reduced warehousing needs, and improved responsiveness in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) workflows.
A New Model for Critical Parts Management
At OTC 2025, AIP and Roboze will present real-world use cases demonstrating how this hybrid manufacturing model can:
- Reduce downtime by enabling local, agile production of custom parts
- Replace legacy metal components with lightweight, chemically resistant alternatives such as Carbon PEEK
- Maintain precise tolerances and part reliability with post-processing and final machining
- Digitize and decentralize inventory through validated part files and repeatable quality control
Join them at Booth 667 – OTC 2025
Attendees are invited to explore how AIP and Roboze are redefining advanced manufacturing for the energy sector. Experts from both teams will be available to discuss application-specific requirements, material selection, and how to implement a hybrid production strategy that aligns with operational goals.
To schedule a dedicated meeting during OTC or learn more about this partnership, please contact:
John Mackie
AIP Precision Machining
jmackie@aipprecision.com
724 Fentress Boulevard
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
